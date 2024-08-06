Tracy Beaker star set to marry superfan who calls him her ‘childhood crush’

Support truly

Tracy Beaker star Chris Slater is engaged to a “superfan”, with the couple set to marry in 2026.

Slater played Frank Matthews in the popular BBC series that followed a group of children living in foster care. He reprised the role for spin-off show The Dumping Ground. The programmes were based on the best-selling books by author Jacqueline Wilson.

The 29-year-old’s fiancée, Sam Wilson, shared the news to her TikTok alongside a montage of pictures from his time on the series and pictures of the two together as adults.

“He isn’t my childhood crush anymore… He’s my fiancé,” she wrote in a caption to the video.

Fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts, memories, and congratulations.

“Please that’s legit the same guy,” wrote one person alongside laughing emojis, hinting that the star had barely changed in the six years since the show ended.

“Hunny I don’t know how to tell you this… that’s the whole point he’s an actor,” Wilson quipped in response.

“He did a workshop at my uni a couple years ago and he was such a genuinely lovely guy, congrats to you both,” wrote one person.

“Omg this is awesome, imagine having a celeb crush for them to actually be your partner! Amazing - you both look so happy,” commented another.

Another added that Wilson was “living your dream” as they tagged another fan in the comments.

“You both look so happy together! Beautiful couple! congratulations,” celebrated another.

Like his character, Slater lives with cerebral palsy and was talent-spotted while taking part in a play at a local theatre.

“They asked me to audition after contacting my school to find out who I was and I got the part after two auditions,” he told the BBC at the time.

open image in gallery Slater played Man Utd fan Frank Matthews on the show ( BBC/Tracy Beaker/The Dumping Ground )

A career in TV was entirely unexpected as Slater had had plans to go into the fitness industry.

“I wanted to do some form of coaching within a physical education setting. Acting was just a hobby and the play where I was spotted was a last minute decision to take part in,” he continued.

Speaking about the impact of the show, which was praised for tackling difficult topics for a younger audience, in an entertaining and engaging way, Slater said at the time, “It really is quite rewarding that the issues tackled are what kids could be going through and knowing we could be helping them with their problems.”

He praised Dani Harmer who plays the titular character, calling her “probably the nicest, most loyal friend to ever have on the acting set and she was an excellent mentor to myself and others.”

Harmer played the character as a mum with her own daughter in follow-up series My Mum Tracy Beaker in 2021.