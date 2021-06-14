Chrissy Teigen has apologised for what she called her own past “awful tweets”, saying she has felt “the crushing weight of regret” over them.

The TV personality and model has faced allegations of online bullying over the past few weeks. She recently apologised to Courtney Stodden after past messages sent to a then-teenage Stodden resurfaced.

Teigen shared a lengthy Medium post on Monday seeking to address the situation. She also shared the post, titled “Hi again”, on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“It has been a VERY humbling few weeks,” she wrote. “I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done.’

“Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past.”

Teigen described how “a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced”, adding: “I’m truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?”

Without naming anyone specifically, she noted she has apologised to “one person, but there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to”, and said she’s in the process of getting in touch with them.

“There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor,” she added. “I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”

Teigen reflected further on her past use of social media, adding: “The truth is, I’m no longer the person who wrote those horrible things. I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life. AND GOT MORE THERAPY.

“Life has made me more empathetic. I’m more understanding of what motivates trolling — the instant gratification that you get from lashing out and clapping back, throwing rocks at someone you think is invincible because they’re famous. Also, I know now how it feels to be on the receiving end of incredible vitriol. Believe me, the irony of this is not lost on me.”

To those reading her, Teigen said she “won’t ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance”.

“I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change,” she added.

“Phew. A lot, I know. Thanks for listening.”