CNN’s Christiane Amanpour announces ovarian cancer diagnosis on air

Christiane Amanpour has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

The longtime CNN journalist, currently the network’s chief international anchor, shared the news on the air on Monday. She had previously been off the air for four weeks due to the diagnosis.

“During that time, like millions of women around the world, I’ve been diagnosed with ovarian cancer,” she said.

“I’ve had successful major surgery to remove it, and I’m now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis, and I’m confident.”

Speaking from her native London, she added: “I’m also fortunate to have health insurance through work, and incredible doctors who are treating me in a country underpinned by, of course, the brilliant NHS.”

Amanpour said she wanted to make the news public “in the interest of transparency”, and “mostly as a shout-out to early diagnoses, to urge women to educate themselves on this disease, to get all the regular screenings and scans that you can, to always listen to your bodies, and of course to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished”.

Her announcement has been met with a wave of support and well wishes.

“Sending you the absolute best. You sound wonderful, but if you have low moments, I hope you can feel the support from afar,” journalist Jodi Kantor wrote in response to a video of Amanpour’s message.

Novelist and activist Elif Shafak wrote: “This is so brave and powerful, women all around the world hear you, rooting for you and wishing a fast and full recovery.”