Home renovation presenter Christina Hall has told fans that she is suffering from mercury and lead poisoning.

The HGTV host, who shot to fame presenting Flip or Flop alongside then-husband Tarek el Moussa, now hosts her own show, Christina on the Coast.

Earlier this month, Hall posted that she had been feeling “super exhausted lately” after struggling with “unexplained health stuff for years”, which she suggested could be caused by her breast implants.

But on Thursday (22 December), Hall, 39, shared a series of posts to her Instagram Stories explaining that she had undergone testing at an alternative medicine centre in California and a new cause had been found.

“My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning,” she explained, adding that she also had “small intestine bacteria overgrowth”.

Hall said the issue was “most likely from all the gross houses I’ve been in (the bad flips)”.

On Flip or Flop, which aired for 10 seasons from 2013 until March 2022, Hall and El Moussa would renovate crumbling houses and renovate them to resell.

Hall said that she had undergone quantum biofeedback machine testing, which uses the machine to reveal “anything that is negatively affecting health by finding energetic imbalances in the body by responding to the body’s electric reactivity patterns”.

Hall shared the news on Instagram (Christina Hall/Instagram)

Her issues include “inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto’s disease, PCOS, Raynaud’s syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue”.

In order to attempt to treat the problem, she said that she would be “detoxing” before looking into her breast implants.

The reality star had previously told fans on social media that she’d had to have her under-eye filler removed after having an extreme reaction that left her face “super swollen” and not going down.

Hall was previously married to, and shares a son with, presenter Ant Anstead. She has two other children with El Moussa.