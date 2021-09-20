The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Christine Chiu on Dancing With The Stars: Everything you need to know about the Bling Empire star
Chiu is the co-owner and founder of a plastic surgery centre in Los Angeles
Christine Chiu is one of the 15 celebrities who will compete on season 30 of Dancing With The Stars.
Chiu stars in Netflix’s reality series Bling Empire, which the streaming platform has described as “[following] a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles”.
A graduate of Pepperdine University with a degree in international business and philosophy, Chiu is the co-owner and founder of a plastic surgery centre in Los Angeles with her husband, Dr Gabriel Chiu.
She has worked as a chief creative officer, brand developer, spokesperson, and beauty expert.
Prior to developing a career in the field of cosmetic surgery, Chiu worked in marketing and public relations for more than a decade.
She and her husband live in Beverly Hills and Malibu, California.
In May this year, Chiu opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about her persona on Bling Empire, telling the magazine: “The ostentatious display of fashion, that’s not who I normally am. I mean, I don’t walk around town in high jewelry and couture. I’m in sweats and UGGs, which I’m addicted to.
“But I knew it was a necessary component to make the show a hit. So I was willing to take that bullet and to kind of participate in the overly showy side of me.”
