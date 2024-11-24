Chuck Woolery, host of ‘Love Connection’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’, dies aged 83

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chuck Woolery, the enigmatic game show host best known as the original presenter of Wheel of Fortune and Love Connection, has died aged 83.

Mark Young, Woolery’s friend and the co-host of their podcast, said on X/Twitter that Woolery had died at his home in Texas and that life would “not be the same without him”.

“It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother @chuckwoolery has just passed away. Life will not be the same without him, RIP brother,” he wrote. No statements have been shared from Woolery’s family at the time of publication.

Woolery was the first host of the long-running game show Wheel of Fortune when it premiered on NBC in January 1975. He earnt a Daytime Emmy award for his role on the show.

He fronted the programme for six years but left after asking for a pay rise to match the earnings of other top gameshow hosts. NBC reportedly did not oblige, and Woolery was replaced with Pat Sajak.

Woolery went on to host as the matchmaker on Fox’s Love Connection, a dating game show in which singles attempt to match with a compatible partner, presenting more than 2,000 episodes between 1983 and 1994. According to a 1986 article in People, the show was drawing in 4.5 million viewers per day and grossing $25m per year.

Woolery went on to host his own short-lived CBS daytime morning show, co-hosted the Family Channel’s Home and Family, and fronted other gameshows including Lingo on the Game Network, Greed on Fox and a rebooted syndication show, The Dating Game.

open image in gallery Chuck Woolery hosting ‘Lingo’, 2003 ( Getty Images )

Charles Herbert Woolery was born in 1941 in Ashland, Kentucky, to Dan and Katherine Woolery. He attended the University of Kentucky for a brief period before dropping out to serve in the US Navy. After two years, he left to study economics at Morehead State University.

In his twenties, Woolery started to pursue a career in the music industry with the pop duo The Avant Garde, and charted with a top 40 hit, the 1968 song “Naturally Stoned”.

They released three singles with Columbia Records, also including “Yellow Beads” and “Fly with Me!” but they disbanded and never released a full album after the latter single was made.

open image in gallery Woolery pictured in 2015 ( Getty Images )

Following his successful game show hosting stint, Woolery later became a vocal conservative commentator, and referred to himself as a “Hollywood Conservative”.

In 2012, he launched a radio show called Save Us Chuck Woolery, which was later turned into the podcast Blunt Force Truth, which he hosted with Young. Woolery was a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and called the committee that investigated the 2021 attack on the Capitol a “witch hunt.”