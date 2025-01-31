Claes Bang 'thanks' Sharon Horgan for unfortunate Bad Sisters consequence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bad Sisters star Claes Bang is blaming the show’s writer Sharon Horgan for a series of awkward public interactions.

Based on the Belgian series Clan and adapted by Horgan for Apple TV+, Bad Sisters stars Horgan alongside Anne Marie Duff, Eve Hewson, Sarah Greene and Eva Birthistle as Ursula.

Bang plays the loathsome deceased abusive husband John Paul, with flashbacks showing the various plots and schemes that led to his death, along with the final reveal of how he really died.

The Danish star, who has also played Dracula, now claims that he is sometimes accosted in the street by fans of the show, who often call him a “p***k”, a nickname that the sisters in the show refer to him as.

Speaking to The Guardian, Bang said: “People say: ‘Oh, it’s the p***k.’ It happened two weeks ago in New Zealand. It happened last summer in Copenhagen at a music festival. Someone came running after me and said: ‘Hey, you’re the p***k, aren’t you?’

Bang has attributed this phenomenon to Horgan, who co-wrote the show with Dave Finkel and Brett Baer. “Thanks, Sharon Horgan,” he added. “I have a hard time saying yes to that question. Maybe I should say: ‘No, I’m Dracula,’ bring out the fangs and scare them off instead.”

*Spoilers follow*

Season two of the show aired in 2024 and begins two years after the events of the first season, with the second episode ending with the death of Grace.

Horgan explained in a new interview that the idea for Grace’s death was rejected at first for being too dark, but it felt right for the character.

“We had the idea about what would happen but then we dropped it, because we thought, ‘I don’t know if we can continue the tone of Bad Sisters with Grace dying.’ It felt too dark,” Horgan told The Hollywood Reporter.

open image in gallery Bad Sisters season two ( Apple TV )

“Then we ended up going back to it because we couldn’t really see a world where all five sisters would just be on this kind of paper – the whole first season was about protecting her. Then to lose her and to want to get to the bottom of what happened, and for there to be so much to be unveiled and revealed along the way felt like there was so much to play with.

“It felt real. It felt true to the situation that she was in. And, how do you get back from that if you’re a character like Grace, so raw and exposed? It felt like a brutal thing to do, but it felt right for the story.”