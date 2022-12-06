Claire Foy speaks about her much-loved surprise cameo in The Crown season five

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Claire Foy has spoken about her much-loved cameo in The Crown season five.

The actor played Queen Elizabeth II in seasons one and two of Netflix’s hit period drama. The role was then taken over by Olivia Colman in 2019, and then Imelda Staunton this year.

Fans, however, were thrilled to see Foy, 38, reprise her role in a surprise appearance in the recently released fifth season of the series.

Foy earned two Emmy awards for her performance as the Queen, one of which was for her guest appearance in season four of the series.

Many viewers are convinced she will receive another award for her latest two-minute cameo, in which the actor appeared in a flashback that occurs in the first scene of season five.

Foy appeared on Monday morning’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan (5 December) and spoke about the warm reception to her shock appearance in season five.

“I don’t know, it’s weird,” she said, revealing that the flashback scene necessitated a new shoot.

Foy continued: “We did that at the beginning of last year I think, which was like half a day. I just sort of turned up, said hello to the people I knew and then went home again.”

“But it was really lovely to be back,” she said.

Co-host Kelly Ripa asked Foy whether cast members treated her with “reverence” because she had played a young Queen Elizabeth II.

Matt Smith and Claire Foy in The Crown (Alex Bailey/Netflix/PA) (PA Media)

“No,” she replied. “I wish. That would’ve been great.”

Co-host Ryan Seacrest went on to ask the actor how she felt when Queen Elizabeth died in September.

Foy replied: “I think it’s really interesting because she wasn’t only a monarch, she was a figurehead for a bygone era, a period of time. So I think a lot went with her, which is really sad for a lot of people.

“She committed her life to one thing, which I think is pretty impressive.”

Elsewhere, Foy revealed that she has watched every season of The Crown following her departure from the series in 2019.