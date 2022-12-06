Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Claire Foy speaks about her much-loved surprise cameo in The Crown season five

Fans believe the two-minute appearance could secure another award for the actor

Annabel Nugent
Tuesday 06 December 2022 11:46
Comments
Claire Foy reacts to Nicki Minaj saying she wants to ‘eat her face’ after cameo in The Crown

Claire Foy has spoken about her much-loved cameo in The Crown season five.

The actor played Queen Elizabeth II in seasons one and two of Netflix’s hit period drama. The role was then taken over by Olivia Colman in 2019, and then Imelda Staunton this year.

Fans, however, were thrilled to see Foy, 38, reprise her role in a surprise appearance in the recently released fifth season of the series.

Foy earned two Emmy awards for her performance as the Queen, one of which was for her guest appearance in season four of the series.

Many viewers are convinced she will receive another award for her latest two-minute cameo, in which the actor appeared in a flashback that occurs in the first scene of season five.

Recommended

Foy appeared on Monday morning’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan (5 December) and spoke about the warm reception to her shock appearance in season five.

“I don’t know, it’s weird,” she said, revealing that the flashback scene necessitated a new shoot.

Foy continued: “We did that at the beginning of last year I think, which was like half a day. I just sort of turned up, said hello to the people I knew and then went home again.”

“But it was really lovely to be back,” she said.

Co-host Kelly Ripa asked Foy whether cast members treated her with “reverence” because she had played a young Queen Elizabeth II.

Matt Smith and Claire Foy in The Crown (Alex Bailey/Netflix/PA)

(PA Media)

“No,” she replied. “I wish. That would’ve been great.”

Co-host Ryan Seacrest went on to ask the actor how she felt when Queen Elizabeth died in September.

Foy replied: “I think it’s really interesting because she wasn’t only a monarch, she was a figurehead for a bygone era, a period of time. So I think a lot went with her, which is really sad for a lot of people.

Recommended

“She committed her life to one thing, which I think is pretty impressive.”

Elsewhere, Foy revealed that she has watched every season of The Crown following her departure from the series in 2019.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in