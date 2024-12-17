Clarkson’s farm star supported after he addresses ‘negativity’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper has received support from fans after a cryptic post referencing “negativity” on his Instagram.

The farm manager, 26, rose to fame on Jeremy Clarkson’s Prime Video documentary about the trials and tribulations of running his Diddly Squat farm.

Fans warmed to Cooper for his willingness to put Clarkson in his place, and his straightforward approach to life.

Sharing a post on Instagram of himself driving a small tractor, Cooper wrote on 16 December: “Dirty water doesn’t stop plants from growing so don’t let negative words stop your progress.”

In the comments, fans shared kind words for Cooper, with one writing: “Okay, that’s it, I’m starting an ‘inspiring words from Kaleb’ notebook. It can sit next to me ‘insane things Jeremy says’ notebook.”

Another added: “I loved your show! It was funny and true to your personality! Awesome job! A fan from Canada!”

“You are truly an inspiration for the next generation of British farmers, and the next and the next,” posted a third. “You should be proud of what you have achieved so far in your life!

“The future of farming is brighter with Kaleb Cooper on our screens, doing live shows in our theatres, making us laugh (mostly at ur expense) but importantly raising awareness by keeping farming in the mainstream.

“Don’t stop doing what you’re doing and don’t stop being yourself. You are a LEGEND MATE.”

The fourth series of Clarkson’s Farm, Prime Video’s most-streamed show, is currently in production, with a fifth also greenlit.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Clarkson, meanwhile, made headlines last month after appearing at the farmer’s march to protest against agricultural inheritance tax changes.

After the march, he backpedaled on his previous comments about why he bought his farm, saying he had thought it would be a “better PR story if I said I bought it to avoid paying tax”.

Cooper also showed his support for farmers at the protest in London in November, where huge numbers of farmers descended upon Westminster in the rain to voice their opposition to Labour’s changes.