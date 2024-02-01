Clarkson’s Farm announces long-awaited season 3 release date

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon Prime Video has announced the release date for the third season of Clarkson’s Farm.

The popular series follows former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to make his Diddly Squat Farm in the Cotswolds profitable.

Season three will land on Prime Video on 3 May, the streaming service announced on Thursday (1 February). It comes just over a year after the release of season two on 10 February 2023.

In first-look images, Kaleb Cooper, who helps Clarkson, 63, with the day-to-day running of his Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire, is seen standing next to the TV star as he holds a piglet.

In another photo, the duo are photographed standing next to Clarkson’s partner Lisa Hogan and Diddly Squat Farm team members Gerald Cooper and “Cheerful” Charlie Ireland, who are gathered around a table that has produce on it.

Clarkson bought the land in the Cotswolds in 2008 and after the villager who ran the farm retired in 2019, the TV presenter decided to see if he could run it himself.

Kaleb Cooper (left) and Jeremy Clarkson in ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ (Prime Video)

In the upcoming series, the team will face a number of challenges, including a rise in prices for farm supplies and dashed dreams for Clarkson’s restaurant.

Clarkson had found himself in hot water with his local authority after he allegedly opened a restaurant without planning permission, which West Oxfordshire District Council then shut down.

The cast of ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ (Prime Video)

Prime Video says the programme will also show Clarkson trying to make ends meet by hatching a plan to turn a profit from using hundreds of acres of unfarmed land, including woodland and hedgerows.

His other schemes will involve involve goats, pigs, mushrooms, nettles and deer.

Series one of Clarkson’s Farm won plaudits for its cinematography coupled with the lovable staff unafraid to tell the presenter when he was being useless, and charted the difficulties faced by farm workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

News of the new farming series comes soon after it was announced that Clarkson’s other Prime Video venture, The Grand Tour, was coming to an end.

The motoring series, hosted by Clarkson and his two fellow former Top Gear hosts James May and Richard Hammond, aired for five seasons over 10 years.

It will return with two final specials this year

Clarkson, Hammond and May hosted the BBC’s flagship car show Top Gear together from 2002 to 2015. When Clarkson was dismissed after attacking a producer on the set of the show, Clarkson and Hammond also left, with all three moving to Prime Video in 2016 to film The Grand Tour.

In a recent interview with The Times, Clarkson said it simply felt like the right time to end the series. “I’ve driven cars higher than anyone else and further north than anyone else,” he said. “We’ve done everything you can do with a car. When we had meetings about what to do next, people just threw their arms in the air.”

Additional reporting by the Press Association