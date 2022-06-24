Claudia Winkleman ‘sorry’ after ‘suggesting Strictly pair had affair’ on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen were partnered together in the 2013 season of the dance competition

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 24 June 2022 11:38
Claudia Winkleman makes lockdown quip on Strictly Come Dancing

Claudia Winkleman has allegedly apologised to former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kristina Rihanoff for comments made about her relationship with contestant Ben Cohen.

On Monday (20 June), Winkleman recorded an episode of The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan.

During her appearance, she suggested Rihanoff started a romance with Cohen during the 2013 series, while he was still married.

“The couple I knew had got together were Ben and Kristina,” Winkleman is reported to have said by MailOnline’s Richard Eden.

Rihanoff and Cohen, who were partnered on the show, began their relationship the following year after his marriage of 11 years to his then-wife came to an end.

Seemingly realising her error, Winkleman is said to have apologised to Rihanoff in a message obtained by the outlet, allegedly clarifying: “[I] am so, so sorry. I thought the question was about who has found long-time love [via Strictly].”

The episode of The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan will air on Friday night (24 June), but it’s unknown if the comment will be edited out.

The so-called “Strictly curse” has been a tabloid mainstay for at least a decade, founded on the idea that participating on the series (whether as a celebrity or a professional dancer) threatens the status of the relationship you’re in when you sign up.

