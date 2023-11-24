Alison Hammond praised for shutting down Cliff Richard’s ‘fat-shaming’ comments

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alison Hammond has been praised for her swift shutdown of Cliff Richard after the singer made fat-shaming comments on This Morning.

Singer Richard, 83, appeared on the ITV breakfast show on Monday (20 November) to discuss his six-decade career in the entertainment industry, including the fact he was inspired by American singer Elvis Presley.

After being asked by temporary co-host Sarah Ferguson whether he’d ever met Presley, the “Summer Holiday” singer raised eyebrows with his response, in which he said he once turned down a photo with the “Jailhouse Rock” star in the late 1970s as “he’d put on a lot of weight”.

Richard explained to hosts Hammond, Dermot O’Leary and Sarah Ferguson: “I had once chance through a journalist while I was promoting ‘Devil Woman’ in the States. He said, ‘Oh, I know Elvis.’ He knew that I was influenced [by him]. “

However, after being offered the chance to meet Presley, Richard said he told the journalist: “Can we put it off? Because he’d put on a lot of weight, and I though, ‘If I’m taking a photograph with him, and it’s going to be hanging on my refrigerator, he’s gotta look good’.”

Richard, whose songs include “Congratulations” and “The Millennium Prayer”, added: “I put it off, and then, of course, he died.”

Hammond called Richard out for his remark, telling the singer: “You should never have put it off just because they’re a little bit heavier.”

Richard, seemingly oblivious to the offensive nature of his comments, said: “If you’re a fan of somebody’s, meet them – even if they’ve put on weight.”

An undeterred Hammond continued to casually shut down Richard’s remarks, firing back: “Is that why you don’t want me at your house?”

Hammond has now been praised for her composed response, which she delivered swiftly before continuing with the interview as normal.

Alison Hammond shut down Cliff Richard’s ‘fat-shaming’ comments on ‘This Morning’ (ITV)

Writer Duncan Lindsay commended Hammond for “handling” it “so well”, with fellow writer Elliot Gonzalez adding: “Gosh, she handled it well, but shouldn’t have had to. Such an insensitive comment to make regardless of who he was talking to”

@betbinch wrote about the exchange: “Alison handled that perfectly,” with @KimEdwards48 stating: “I thought Alison’s response was brilliant.”

The Independent has contacted Richard for comment.