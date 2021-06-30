A new trailer for the live-action Clifford the Big Red Dog has been released, and fans gave a mixed response on social media.

Starring Darby Camp and Jack Whitehall and set in New York City, Clifford the Big Red Dog offers a fresh take on Norman Bridwell’s classic kids’ book series.

The film also features Tony Hale, Horatio Sanz, David Alan Grier and Kenan Thompson.

“Aww it looks like such a cute movie!” said one fan on Twitter. “I'm totally in love with the big adorable puppy. I know I'm gonna love this! Can't wait!”

“I bought my first Clifford book when it came out.. I was in third grade,” wrote another fan, “I still have it. I passed it on to my kids and now my grandchildren too. Yes, I bought them a huge Clifford [doll], too. Can’t wait to take them to see @CliffordMovie.”

Other fans were excited to hear K-pop boy band BTS’ hit song “Dynamite” soundtracking the newly released trailer, with one fan writing, “The perfect song!”

Other fans expressed surprise and amusement at the trailer, which features a giant CGI pup roaming around — and at times creating mass chaos in — New York.

“Can’t stop laughing after watching the Clifford the Big Red Dog trailer,” wrote one fan.

“Clifford the Big Red Dog rendered realistically looks unnerving. It looks like someone spray painted the dog red. Not a fan!!” wrote another viewer.

“What a day for movie trailer releases... The Many Saints of Newark AND Clifford The Big Red Dog??? I need the afternoon off,” joked another fan.

Clifford the Big Red Dog will be released in theaters 17 September in the US and on 24 December in the UK.