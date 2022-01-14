Former contestant of The Bachelorette and architectural engineer Clint Arlis has died. He was 34.

His sister Taylor confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Thursday (13 January).

Her statement read: “It is with great sadness [that I] tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of 11 January. Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss.”

The cause of death remains unclear at the time of writing.

The Bachelorette alum appeared on season 11 of ABC’s long-running dating reality show that followed former Bachelor star Kaitlyn Bristowe’s journey to love.

Scott Bayer, who knew Arlis from his time on Batavia High School’s wrestling team, posted a Twitter tribute to his friend on Thursday, honouring him as a “fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence to younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend and a loving son and brother”.

Bayer is currently the head coach of the school wrestling team, and said he got to know Arlis when he first joined the coaching staff – managed by Arlis’ father Coach Tom at the time – in 2005.

Detailing Arlis’s legacy as a wrestler in his home state of Illinois, Bayer wrote: “I have found [Arlis] to be extraordinarily devoted to his family and deeply committed to the sport wrestling at a level few of us...ever reach in our careers.”

Former season 11 contestant Nick Viall reacted to the news of Arlis’s passing, eulogising him as a “very kind, unique, and talented person” on Twitter.

Arlis obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Illinois where he studied architecture, civil and environmental engineering.

His short stint on The Bachelorette ended in the third week of Bristowe’s season, during which time he developed a close friendship with JJ Lane.

Bristowe gave the final rose to Shawn Booth but the couple decided to part ways in 2018.