Celebrity chef Clodagh McKenna has given fans an update on social media after yesterday’s controversial This Morning segment featuring comedian Jimmy Carr.

McKenna, 48, appeared alongside Carr in a segment on the popular ITV chat show on Friday (3 May), but the comedian drew criticism for repeatedly interjecting every time she attempted to speak.

Viewers had accused Carr of being “rude” and “arrogant” for his heckling of the Irish culinary expert, who was on the show to walk viewers through a recipe.

On Friday evening, McKenna shared a photo of herself on the set of This Morning alongside presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, writing: “One chicken, 3 recipes, one @jimmycarr I’m officially ready for the weekend.

“Love to the best @alisonhammond55 @dermotoleary,” she added. “My Tarragon & Mustard Roast Chicken, Creamy Parmesan Broccoli & Leftover Chicken Pasta Bake & Soulful Chicken Broth Soup recipes are all up on @thismorning app. And if you didn’t catch todays cook you can watch it there too, it’s very funny… TGIF [Thank God It’s Friday].”

She also responded to a follower who wrote that she “needs a rest” after her experience on the TV show.

“Currently with a cocktail in hand in our pub,” McKenna replied.

During the episode, Carr was seen making fun of McKenna’s pronunciation of some ingredients, and also disparaged the meal once it was cooked.

At one point, Carr mocked McKenna over her supposed pronunciation of the word “thyme”, only for the baffled chef to point out that she hadn’t mentioned thyme.

When the meal was completed, Carr snipped: “You could make that even nicer by leaving out the broccoli.”

At the end of the the show, O’Leary could be seen placing an arm around McKenna’s shoulder, commenting that it was “hard” for her to perform while being “heckled” by Carr.

Clodagh McKenna and Jimmy Carr on ‘This Morning' ( ITV )

“Jimmy Carr’s childish behaviour whilst @clodaghmckenna was trying to do her piece on today’s @thismorning was so rude & disrespectful, he even took the P out of her accent,” one viewer wrote on social media after the broadcast.

Another suggested that O’Leary and Hammond had been visibly “mortified” by the segment, writing: “Well done on biting your tongue with the rudeness of Jimmy Carr.”

Carr has long been known for his controversial standup routines, several of which have been released on the streaming service Neflix. In 2022, Carr was widely criticised for a “disturbing” joke on the subject of the Holocaust.