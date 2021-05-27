Cobra Kai fans are feeling very smug after a new trailer revealed the return of a major character.

It’s been announced that season four of the series, which is now shown on Netflix, will feature Terry Silver, the ponytailed villain who appeared in 1989 film The Karate Kid Part III.

Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise the role, with the actor telling Entertainment Weekly he “never imagined” the character would ever make a comeback.

His appearance in Cobrai Kai was announced via a teaser, featuring famous quotes from the character.

Fan excitement is in overdrive, especially considering his appearance has been theorised since the season three finale saw sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) make a mysterious phone call while looking at a photo of Silver.

“I KNEW IT! I called it last season!” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Called it! Almost exactly two years ago!”

One person quipped: “Move over #FriendsReunion This is the real reunion we have been waiting for!”

Cobra kai is available to stream on Netflix now. The fourth season is expected to arrive later this year.