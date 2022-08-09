Cobra Kai: Season 5 teases Sean Kanan’s return as Mike Barnes in first-look photos

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

First-look photos for Cobra Kai’s fifth season have teased the return of Sean Kanan.

Kanan will reprise his role of Mike Barnes, which he originated in the 1989 action film The Karate Kid 3, on which the Netflix series is based on.

The television sequel picks up 34 years after the events of the debut film’s 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. When William Zabka’s Johnny and Ralph Macchio’s Daniel choose to open competing dojos, they reignite their high school rivalry.

For the show’s forthcoming season five – premiering 9 September – the teaser photos hint at future events, which according to the trailer released in May, will see dojo Cobra Kai under Terry Silver’s (Thomas Ian Griffith) total control as he seeks to expand it.

Meanwhile, Daniel and Johnny are forced to recruit new and familiar faces to battle against the takeover.

The details of Barnes’s comeback are unknown.

Additional stars from the original franchise who are also featured in the Netflix sequel, include Randee Heller (Lucille LaRusso) and Yuji Okumoto (Chozen Toguchi).

During the series’ latest instalment, fans lost their minds over a “heartbreaking” reference to The Karate Kid’s iconic karate master Mr Miyagi (played by the late Pat Morita).

Cobra Kai season five premieres on Netflix on 9 September.