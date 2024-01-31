Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cole Sprouse has admitted that he doesn’t “remember too much” from his time filming The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

The now-31-year-old starred opposite his twin brother, Dylan, on the popular Disney Channel sitcom – which ran from 2005 to 2008 – and its sequential spin-off, The Suite Life on Deck.

Speaking to ET in a recent interview, Cole was reminded of a moment when Dylan refused to tell “fat jokes” on the show.

In November, Kim Rhodes, who portrayed the brothers’ on-screen mother, went viral when she sang their praises, revealing: “They defended me all the way through. I got pregnant when I was on the show, and of course the show dealt with it by making fat jokes.”

Sharing one of her favourite on-set memories on the Back to the Best podcast, Rhodes recalled: “Dylan had a line that was a fat joke, and he just kept skipping over it.

“It was, like, in the middle of a chunk of dialogue, so he kept skipping this laugh line… And finally we get in front of the studio audience and he skips it, and the executive producer screams, ‘Cut! Dylan, say the line!’ And he goes, ‘I would not disrespect any woman that way, let alone this woman. You write something funny and I’ll say it.’”

Reacting to Rhodes’ fond memory, Cole told ET: “That’s very nice of her to say that. If I’m being fully honest, when you shoot that many episodes of a show, they kind of all blend together as one big amorphous memory. So, I don’t really remember too much of that period.

Kim Rhodes, Cole (left) and Dylan Sprouse (Getty Images)

“The specific details are kind of lost. It was a different time. I love Kim. I’m glad to hear that she looks back on all that fun,” he said, adding that he still speaks to a lot of the cast and crew.

“I think when you spend eight years with a crew inside a soundstage, it’s kind of inevitable you guys become a little bit of a family.”

Dylan and Cole were only 12 when they shot to fame with their respective portrayals of brothers Zack and Cody on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

They have since gone on to forge separate acting careers, with Cole later becoming well-known for his starring role as Jughead in the CW’s Riverdale. Dylan, meanwhile, has led several small-budget films, including My Fake Boyfriend (2022), The Duel (2023) and Beautiful Wedding (2024)