Coleen Rooney has spoken out about the notorious Wagatha Christie trial in the first trailer for the highly-anticipated Disney+ docuseries, Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.

The three-part series follows the events of the internet-breaking tweet from Rooney – who is married to former footballer Wayne Rooney – in which she accused Rebekah Vardy, the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, of leaking stories to The Sun newspaper using information taken from Rooney’s private Instagram account.

In October 2019, Rooney concluded who was leaking her information in a suspenseful, if not slightly comical, Twitter/X reveal, writing: “It’s………. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

The Disney+ three-parter recounts Rooney’s amateur super sleuth efforts as she set about trying to prove her theory that Vardy was the person leaking the stories.

The accusation led to an Instagram-age whodunnit, with the two figures becoming embroiled in a high-profile legal dispute that culminated in a High Court hearing for libel, dubbed by some media outlets as the “war of the WAGs”. Vardy strongly disputed the claims, however, the judge, Mrs Justice Steyn, ruled in Rooney’s favour in July 2022.

In the drama-filled trailer for the forthcoming documentary, Rooney tells the camera that she still “sticks by” the words she wrote on social media in 2019.

In other suspenseful moments set to a dramatic soundtrack, Rooney is heard saying: “I needed evidence, I had to set a trap,” as she is seen flicking through a stack of documents in a lawyer’s office.

Then, in another clip, Rooney says that when she first made the public allegations against Vardy on social media, she received a message from Vardy directly.

“I had a message off of Rebekah saying ‘what is this?’ and I replied: You know what this is.”

Coleen Rooney in ‘The Real Wagatha Story’ (Disney+)

Elsewhere in the trailer, Rooney breaks down in tears when she explains the mental toll that the trial took on her, recalling a moment when her father told her that her family and close friends were worried about her.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“It was just constantly on my mind. My dad said, you’re just not you anymore,” Rooney told the cameras.

The trailer ends with a message to Vardy: “Don’t play games with a girl who can play it better,” Rooney tells the camera before the trailer comes to a dynamic close.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, a three-part series, will premiere on Wednesday 18th October on Disney Plus UK.