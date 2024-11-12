Coleen Rooney clears up ‘rubbish’ rumours about her I’m a Celeb stint

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Coleen Rooney has responded to rumours about her stint on the forthcoming series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

The 38-year-old TV personality and businesswoman has long been rumoured to be a contestant on the series, which sees well-known personalities undergo a series of gruelling and nauseating challenges.

Her Wagatha Christie opponent Rebekah Vardy even joined in on the speculation with a dig at Rooney, sharing a throwback of herself in the jungle with a pigeon emoji, which some interpreted as a reference to her comparing Rooney to a “pigeon that would sh*t on your hair”.

However, Rooney cleared up the speculation, with a rare video of herself on social media.

She also responded to rumours that she would be exempt from challenges.

“I never do videos like this,” she said in a post on Instagram on Monday (11 November).

“A lot of you might have seen and heard, and there’s been a lot of speculation but I can confirm I am going in the jungle.

“You know what, they’ve asked me for so many years now and I’ve always put it off because the kids have been young and there’s been a lot on, but this year I thought you know what, I quite fancy it.

“I want to experience something different, do something for myself and meet new people. I’m really looking forward to doing the trials.”

open image in gallery Rooney responded to rumours that she is exempt from challenges ( X/Twitter/ ColeenRoo )

Responding to rumours that she had been made exempt from some challenges on account of illnesses, she said: “There’s been a lot of news saying I am exempt because of various illnesses. But I can confirm I can do every trial, so I am not excluded from any, and I am looking forward to it.”

Rooney, known for a luxurious lifestyle, described the show as a “massive change” on account of sleeping outside and not having her personal belongings with her.

open image in gallery She wil be appearing on the forthcoming series of the popular reality show ( ITV/Yoshitaka Kono/PA Wire This )

“But I’m looking forward to having some time to think about things and reflect, which I never have time to do that much because I’m always in mum mode, constantly thinking and planning,” she continued.

However, the mother-of-four said that she had made all the arrangements to ensure her kids were ok while she was away, as it was the main thing she was “anxious” about.

“We’ve done letters to Father Christmas today so they’ll get posted on the way to school tomorrow, which was another thing I wanted to do before I go,” she said.

“I am really anxious about leaving the kids, that’s my biggest thing, for weeks and months that’s been on my mind.”