Coleen Rooney opened up about her husband Wayne’s career on Wednesday night’s episode (27 November) of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

The TV personality, 38, has been married to the former Manchester United striker since 2008. The couple share four sons: Kai, 13; Klay, 10; Kit, seven; and Cass, five.

Ahead of entering the jungle earlier this month, Rooney previously revealed that she “barely sees” her husband due to his new role as manager of the Championship football team Plymouth Argyle.

Wayne was appointed by the Sky Bet Championship club in May, having lasted just three months in charge at Birmingham last season.

McFly singer Danny Jones asked Rooney whether or not Wayne, whose team suffered a gruelling 6-1 defeat to Norwich City on Tuesday (26 November), was “loving managing” the team.

“Yeah he does enjoy it,” Rooney responded. “It’s hard, though. I find it more nerve-wracking him being a manager than I did [him being a player]. I feel more pressure.”

Many Plymouth fans have predicted that Wayne, who said on Tuesday (26 November) that his players were “nowhere near good enough”, may be let go by the Championship side in time to greet his wife in Australia.

Other fans have taunted the former England captain, stating that it would be better if he entered the I’m a Celeb jungle and his wife managed Plymouth for the remainder of the season.

Speaking about their relationship, Rooney previously said it was hard to find time to see her husband due to the demanding nature of his job. She explained that their family are distanced due to him focusing on his career for most of the week.

For an easier commute, Wayne lives most of the week in Salcombe, Devon – a five hour-drive away from the family’s home in Cheshire. He drives home to see his wife and children at the weekend.

“Wayne comes back once a week, sometimes twice, depending on the fixtures,” Rooney explained. “Usually, he has Sunday off so he might come home.

“He’ll come home on a Saturday evening and spend Sunday with us, depending on what the boys have got on. Time together is limited, more so than ever now because of travelling and stuff.”

Back in July, Rooney explained why he chose to become Plymouth’s manager over TV punditry, despite his humiliating sacking from Birmingham after 15 matches last season.

“I don’t want to become the next Gary Neville,” he said. “I have a desire, a passion with football and a love for football and I’ve always had that.”

New episodes of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! air on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.