Former BBC Radio 2 DJ Colin Berry dies aged 79
Colin Berry presented the long-running BBC music show Top Of The Pops and appeared on the game show, Blankety Blank
Former BBC Radio 2 DJ and UK Eurovision spokesperson Colin Berry has died at the age of 79.
For 25 years, Berry was the person who read out the UK’s voting decision at the Eurovision Song Contest until 2002.
He joined Radio 2 in 1973, but also presented the long-running BBC music programme Top Of The Pops and appeared on game shows, Blankety Blank and Going Live!.
Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said everyone at the company was “saddened to hear of the passing of Colin Berry, who was part of our on-air family for many years”.
“We send our condolences to his family and friends.”
Berry, who started on former pirate radio station Radio Caroline, presented a host of Radio 2 shows.
He was a presenter of Night Ride, The Late Show, Music Through Midnight, The Early Show, Happy Hour and the Hogmanay Special, before Radio 2 said he would be leaving in 2012.
Writing on X, Bauer Radio’s Luke Davies said: “Extremely sad to hear of the passing of Colin Berry.
“He was a real pioneer of broadcasting and had such a lovely relaxing voice.”
Former Radio 2 presenter Andrew Peach said: “I am very sad to hear news of Colin Berry’s passing. I have strong memories of hearing Colin on @bbcradio as a child and it was a thrill to get to work with him there from 1998-2012.”
Berry often worked with late Radio 2 DJ and BBC Eurovision presenter Sir Terry Wogan.
Following his exit from Eurovision, a rotating cast of famous faces, including chat show host Lorraine Kelly and actress Dame Joanna Lumley, have been the British spokesperson.
The Welwyn Garden City-born radio DJ also presented for BBC Three Counties and former BBC Radio Medway and did voiceover work.