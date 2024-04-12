Come Dine with Me ‘legend’ Indy Nijjar dies aged 50

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Memorable Come Dine With Me contestant Indy Nijjar has died aged 50.

The fitness coach and tattoo artist, from Grimsby, Lincolnshire, was described by friends and family on social media as a “legend”, with another calling Nijjar “one of the strongest men I know”.

Starring on the Channel 4 show back in 2011, Nijjar hosted a memorable summer-themed dinner party, where he asked his guests to dress in swimwear.

He fetched his shopping on a quad bike and served a meal of asparagus and ham toad in the hole, beef in a red wine and chilli sauce, and Indian Kulfi.

Many viewers remembered him for his warm, outgoing personality, with Nijjar finishing as runner up on the contest, which sees participants host dinner parties with a cash prize up for grabs.

Several of his friends and family took to social media to pay tribute to Nijjar, with one commenter saying: “I can’t believe one of the strongest men I know has been taken from us… this guy would help anyone out and has helped a lot of people with their problems.”

“Inspired me as a young kid… when I found out the news this morning it broke my heart, you’re gonna be missed by so many brother.”

Another said Nijjar was an “uplifting soul” and a “legend”.

Indy Nijjar, star of Come Dine with Me, has died aged 50 ( Channel 4 )

“He helped so many people from all walks of life. My deepest condolences to his son, family and all the literally thousands of people who knew him. RIP matey.”

Nijjar has been hailed as inspirational by many who knew him, with a friend saying “This guy would help anyone out and has helped a lot of people with their problems whilst he had his own.”

“Inspired me as a young kid I looked up to all you boys growing up and when I found out the news this morning it broke my heart, you’re gonna be missed by so many brother, big love and I send my condolences to your family/friends you’ll never be forgotten.”

Come Dine with Me has aired on Channel 4 since 2005, and has produced various international spin-offs.