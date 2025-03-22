Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Red Nose Day saw a significant drop in viewership in 2025, attracting a million fewer viewers compared to last year.

Early figures indicate an average audience of 2.6 million tuned in to watch the BBC programme, which marked the charity's 40th anniversary.

Last year's Red Nose Day, which was Sir Lenny Henry's final time co-hosting, drew an average of 3.6 million viewers, a notable increase from the 2.9 million who watched in 2023.

The 2025 broadcast also saw a decline in peak viewership, reaching 3.4 million compared to 4.3 million last year. This peak figure, however, matches the peak audience of the 2023 show.

This year's show featured comedy sketches referencing Oasis reuniting, Strictly Come Dancing, Gladiators, and Beyond Paradise.

open image in gallery The Inbetweeners stars James Buckley and Joe Thomas reunited to play Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher ( PA )

This year, £34,022,590 was announced as the amount raised for Comic Relief, which helps support communities by providing food, healthcare and shelter to those who need it most.

Last year the charity revealed a total of £38,631,548 had been raised shortly after the night concluded.

More donations are expected to flood in as the fundraiser total rises following the airing of Red Nose Day.

At the helm of this year’s event were TV presenters Joel Dommett, Rylan Clark, Alison Hammond, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Tom Allen, Alesha Dixon and AJ Odudu.

It featured a sketch where The Inbetweeners stars James Buckley and Joe Thomas reunited to play Oasis bandmates Liam and Noel Gallagher, who are advised to call each other after their managers told them they were broke.

The actors also recreated “that ticket fiasco”, with former Good Morning Britain star Piers Morgan playing “Ticket Master”, after the use of dynamic pricing hit headlines following fans complaining of inflated costs on the day Oasis tour tickets went on sale last year.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne and drag queen The Vivienne were among the celebrities remembered in a memoriam-style segment.

The night also saw McCall become emotional as she reflected on what was “quite possibly the hardest thing I’ve ever been through”.

“I had a pretty mad year this year. Doctors found a benign brain tumour, by chance, and after a lot of deliberating, I had it removed,” she said.

The 57-year-old then began to cry and took a moment to pause as she reflected on the support she had received from her family and partner Michael Douglas.

Comic Relief co-founder Sir Lenny also reflected on the charity’s 40th anniversary in a pre-recorded video.

He spoke about how the charity had started following “a devastating famine in East Africa” in the 1980s and said the noughties brought Sport Relief while the 2010s saw money funnelled towards helping those with malaria.

After reviewing the highlights, Sir Lenny added: “Please keep doing what you can to help, because doing good never gets old.”

Communities, workplaces, schools and families have helped raise more than £1.6 billion over the last 40 years, which has supported more than 100 million people, according to Comic Relief.

Sir Lenny co-founded the charity with Love Actually screenwriter Richard Curtis in 1985.