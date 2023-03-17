Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023 edition of Red Nose Day is here.

After weeks of fundraising efforts for Richard Curtis and Lenny Henry’s charity, Comic Relief, the annual telethon will be aired on BBC One.

Millions of viewers tune in each year to see celebrities introduce skits filmed especially for the event by stars of the screen.

Below is everything you need to know about Red Nose Day 2023.

When is Red Nose Day?

This year’s Red Nose Day wil air on BBC One and BBC Two on Friday (17 March).

The event is celebrating it 38th year, having been launched in 1985. Speaking about the event, Henry said: “The spirit of Red Nose Day is for everyone to get involved and to get the vibe of helping someone else that they don’t know, it’s always been that and what could be better?”

“I’ve been inspired by so many people and its usually members of the public who do extraordinary things.

He continued: “I’m always amazed by how dedicated and passionate the people that run the projects are – both in the developing world and in this country – to help better the lives of so many.

“So, to anybody who has fundraised to support these life changing projects, I personally thank you because we wouldn’t be able to do this stuff without you guys. You are the people that inspire me.”

Who is hosting Red Nose Day?

The 2023 event will be presented b AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett as well as Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness and David Tennant.

However, many stars will be dropping in throughout the night, and have spent the last month fundraising. The results of their efforts will be revealed during the telethon.

The Comic Relief 2023 presenting team (Comic Relief)

Celebrities to have got involved this year include Emma Willis, Oti Mabuse and Rylan whose Big Red Nose Day Challenge saw them trek to the summit of Scottish mountain Cairn Gorm.

On Thursday (16 March), Gethin Jones, with assistance from Strictly Come Dancing’s pros, will take on a challenge that will see him dance through the day and night. His attempt will be streamed on BBC iPlayer.

What TV specials will air during Red Nose Day?

There will be several skits from the most popular shows on TV, including EastEnders, Waterloo Road and The Apprentice.

Game show phenomenon The Traitors will also feature during the telethon as well as Killing Eve.

Kylie Minogue has filmed a special cameo in a sketch created by the cast of BBC sitcom Ghosts.

There is also an initiative offering viewers the chance to own recognisable items in exchange for a donation. These include the tie worn by Idris Elba in Luther, earrings worn by Pat butcher (Pam St Clement) in EastEnders and Crag Revel Horwood’s voting paddle on Strictly.

Kylie Minogue has filmed a cameo appearance in a Red Nose Day special of ‘Ghosts’ (BBC)

How to donate for Red Nose Day

Donations can be made online here for a campaign of your choice

Comic Relief also has its own shop whereby people can buy branded merchandies ranging from red noses, t-shirts, aprons to water bottles.

TKMaxx and Homesense also have a collection of special designs available to purchase in stores and online here.

Will Poulter supporting Red Nose Day by wearing a t-shirt from TK Maxx (TKMaxx)

The 2023 red nose has been designed by Apple’s former chief design officer, Sir Jony Ive. All profits go to charity.

If you yourself are interested in fundraising for the event, the website has a fundraising guide providing tips and inspiration to help you ony our way.