Hot Ones fans are in stitches over Conan O’Brien’s appearance on the popular First We Feast YouTube series, with many labelling it “the best episode”.

The former Late Night host and comedian, 60, was the latest celebrity to take the hot seat on Sean Evans’s famous interview show, which sees guests answer tough questions while eating chicken wings topped with progressively spicier hot sauces.

Asked about his comfort level with spicy food, O’Brien responds: “I grew up in an Irish Catholic home in Boston. I never saw a spice until I was about 52 years old.”

Before getting started, the former Tonight Show host introduced his “personal physician”, Dr Arroyo, who took a baseline read of O’Brien’s temperature before admitting he had no medical qualifications.

Despite his obviously low tolerance, O’Brien continued to boast about how well he was handling the heat.

“I don’t think there’s a wing here that I can’t eat like it’s ice cream,” he says. “Seriously, I don’t think there’s a wing on this table that I cannot devour like it’s cool whipped cream!”

By the end of the episode, the comedian was a mess with orange hot sauce dripping down his chin.

“I’m fine!” he screams at the end. “I’m perfectly f***ing fine! You didn’t come up with one wing that had an effect on Conan, ‘cuz he’s here to stay.”

Following the release of the episode, several X users were quick to heap praise on O’Brien for his appearance.

“Conan O’Brien on Hot Ones is pure comedic genius,” one wrote.

“This may have been the best episode of hot ones I’ve ever seen. Conan is a national treasure,” said another.

A third added: “An absolute masterclass in television. I laughed from start to finish.”

Earlier this week, O’Brien, who is currently doing press for his forthcoming travel series, Conan O’Brien Must Go, made his triumphant return to The Tonight Show for the first time in 14 years since his abrupt exit as host in 2010.

“I haven’t been in this building for such a long time, and I haven’t been on this floor in forever,” O’Brien told host Jimmy Fallon, adding that it felt “weird to come back”.

Conan O’Brien Must Go debuts on 18 April on Max in the US. The series will follow O’Brien as he travels to locations such as Ireland, Thailand, Argentina and Norway and takes in the local culture, cuisine, and sights.