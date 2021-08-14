Connie Britton claims men have told her they’re ‘never hiring another woman again’ after #MeToo

Connie Britton has said she has heard men say they are “never hiring another woman again” because of the #MeToo movement.

In an interview with The Independent, the star – who can next be seen in the satirical drama The White Lotus – discussed men who have made themselves the victims in the aftermath of Me Too and Time’s Up.

“The biggest one that I’ve heard, that really drives me crazy,” Britton said, “is guys who are like, ‘Well I’m just never hiring another woman again. Too risky. Just not going to do it. That’s what you get if you’re going to be like this. Because I could just get sued.’ I’ve heard that multiple times.”

Britton added that these remarks often come from men who seemed like “perfectly reasonable guys”.

“I would’ve thought, ‘They’re fine, they’re good.’ No,” she said. “That sense of what they believe is theirs is real powerful, and real dangerous. They feel like their very existence is being threatened, you know? And that just puts people into survival mode. When people feel that pushed up against a wall, they’ll do anything.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Friday Night Lights star talked about her history of playing privileged white women and why she feels it is necessary to look into the heart of bigotry and separatism.

She can next be seen in The White Lotus, a HBO drama about wealthy guests at a Hawaiian resort, alongside Jennifer Coolidge and Steve Zahn.