Conversations with Friends: BBC drops first pictures from Sally Rooney adaptation
Images offer a glimpse of Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke
The BBC has released a first glimpse at its new Sally Rooney adaptation, Conversations with Friends.
The series, based on the Irish author’s debut novel, follows 21-year-old college student Frances (newcomer Alison Oliver) as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.
In the book, Frances and her best friend Bobbi develop a close but strange relationship with an older married couple, Nick and Melissa.
Alongside Oliver, the show stars Sasha Lane (American Honey) as Bobbi, Joe Alwyn (The Favourite) as Nick and Jemima Kirke (Girls) as Melissa.
Conversations with Friends will air on BBC Three in spring.
See the four pictures that have been released below.
In one of the images, Frances is shown with her arms around Bobbi.
Another sees Nick and Frances embracing in a car.
The new series comes from the same creative team who worked on Normal People, which was a huge hit when it aired in April 2020.
It was BBC iPlayer’s most-streamed series of the year and made stars of its actors Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones.
