Paris Hilton fans bemused by ‘chaotic’ trailer for new Netflix series Cooking With Paris

Netflix has released a bizarre trailer for a new cooking series starring Paris Hilton, called Cooking With Paris.

The series will see the heiress and media personality welcome celebrity guests to her home for dinner.

The concept is adapted from a viral video shared by Hilton last year (also called “Cooking with Paris”) in which Hilton was seen instructing fans how to make “my famous Lasagna”.

Netflix’s new trailer provoked amused reactions from viewers, with many commenting on the surreal tone and dysfunctional cooking incidents featured in the trailer.

Based on the trailer, Hilton appears to be light-heartedly parodying herself, something she has done in videos previously.

“This looks like chaotic awesome,” wrote one commenter.

“This is gonna be a sparky hot messssss,” wrote a second.

“I’m irrationally excited for Cooking With Paris,” wrote one Twitter user. “I just saw the trailer, she is really living up the bimbotique and everyone’s gonna eat it up, love it.”

“Instant classic,” wrote another, while someone else joked: “Paris Hilton grocery shopping and cooking in full glam looks like the best kind of chaotic.”

The series will be released on Netflix on 4 August.