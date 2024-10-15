Monsters star Cooper Koch reveals he didn’t use a prosthetic in nude shower scene

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Cooper Koch has shared details about his full-frontal nude shower scene in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The 28-year-old actor portrays Erik Menendez in the Ryan Murphy-led show, which hit number one on Netflix after its September 19 streaming debut. At one point during the nine-episode series, Koch’s character is seen naked while showering in prison.

Now, Koch has revealed that he did indeed bare it all while shooting the famous shower scene.

He made the confession during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, in which the Bravo producer counted down Hollywood’s “top five most iconic full-frontal moments.”

“Just to say mine was not a prosthetic,” Koch chimed in, to which Cohen replied: “Well that was going to be my next question. Congratulations to you, Cooper. You’re very blessed, aren’t you.”

open image in gallery Cooper Koch (R) stars as Erik Menendez (L) in ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ ( Getty/Netflix )

The Swallowed star then let out a smile, as he joked: “Well hung.”

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, a follow-up to Murphy’s hit 2022 true crime drama Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, tells the story of real-life convicts Erik and Lyle Menendez, two brothers who murdered their parents in Beverly Hills in 1989.

The Menendez brothers were convicted of the murders of their parents, José (Javier Bardem) and Kitty (Chloë Sevigny). They were arrested for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder outside their home in March 1990 and sentenced to life in prison in 1996.

Monsters also depicts the sexual abuse that Lyle and Erik alleged to have been perpetrated by their father. However, Erik – who is serving a life sentence at the RJ Donovan Correctional Facility in California alongside Lyle – has claimed Murphy’s series does not accurately portray their crime, and accused the creator of releasing “disheartening slander.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Murphy defended the Netflix series, saying: “I think it’s interesting that he’s issued a statement without having seen the show. I know he hasn’t seen the show in prison. I hope he does see the show.”

He added that “if you watch the show, I would say 60 to 65 percent” of the scripted narrative centers “around the abuse and what they claim happened to them. And we do it very carefully and we give them their day in court and they talk openly about it.”

“We present the facts from their point of view,” the Glee creator said. “We spent three years researching it - all of that is true.”