‘It’s a scam’: YouTube star Corinna Kopf sparks backlash for ‘recycling’ Instagram photos on OnlyFans

YouTube star Corinna Kopf is facing backlash from disappointed fans for posting content from her Instagram profile on her new OnlyFans account.

The 25-year-old American internet personality on Wednesday launched an OnlyFans account after tweeting “f**k it... 500,000 likes and I’m making an OnlyFans.”

As of Friday, she received approximately 428,600 likes, but she launched the page anyway.

Now, her intrigued fans can pay a charge of $25 per month to view the gaming star’s photos.

OnlyFans is a content-sharing platform famous among sex workers and other creators where they can earn money from users who subscribe to their content.

However, fans were disappointed with Kopf’s content on the new profile as some claim she’s been reposting the same photos they have already seen on her Instagram and Twitter profiles free of charge.

One user wrote on Twitter: “ITS A SCAM!!! IT WILL JUST BE THE SAME PICS SHE POSTS ON TWITTER GUYS!

“U just posting ig content this a L scam,” wrote another person.

Kopf was quick to respond to all the claims. She revealed that if she posts everything right out the gate, it would get leaked and asked her fans to wait.

She wrote on Twitter: “People who think my onlyfans is about to be just “instagram content”... you’re dead wrong. if i posted everything right out the gate, it would just get leaked...just wait...”

She further tweeted: “If you don’t buy my OnlyFans I’m deleting it” by tagging a person with the username @CrypticNoHoes.