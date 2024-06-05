For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Coronation Street star Helen Worth has quit the soap after 50 years.

Worth has played Gail on the ITV soap since 1974 and her exit will follow what has been described as “a major storyline for the Platt family”. The scenes will be filmed next month.

Speaking about her departure, Worth said: “This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world. I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding.

“I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew.”

The Corrie star was due to celebrate her golden anniversary next month after over five decades on the programme. On Tuesday (4 June) it was revealed that she was close to overtaking veteran Bill Roache’s record as Ken Barlow for number of appearances.

Gail has appeared a total of 4,453 times since she first appeared on the show in July 1974, while Roache, 92, has made a total of 4,773 appearances as Ken since the show first aired on 9 December 1960.

Last year, Worth was awarded an MBE for services to drama. Receiving the honour from Prince William, the star added: “It just feels absolutely wonderful. To collect an MBE is very special.”

Worth’s character Gail holds other records including being the series’ most married-female, having wed six times, one behind Steve McDonald (played by Simon Gregson). She made her mark in one of the most controversial stories of the day when her 13-year-old daughter Sarah (played by Tina O’Brien) became pregnant in 1999.

( ITV )

Other narrative arcs include her proximity to a number of murders, including marrying serial killer Richard Hillman (played by Brian Capron), being imprisoned for the murder of her husband at the time Joe McIntyre (Reece Dinsdale), and locking her son David Platt in the cellar of a Bistro after she discovers he is going to kill his late wife Kylie’s murderer.

