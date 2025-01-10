Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coronation Street‘s cast exodus is continuing, with a fifth star set to leave amid a slew of departures.

While Marc Baylis returned as Rob Donovan in the latest episode of the ITV series, and Katy Cavanagh is set to return as Judy Carp later this year, many exits are set to rock the soap in 2025.

The latest star to announce they are leaving the series, amid an alleged behind-the-scenes cash crisis, is Charlotte Jordan, who plays popular Rovers Return barmaid Daisy Midgeley.

Unlike PC Craig Tinker star Colson Smith, who revealed earlier this week he had been dropped by bosses, Jordan left on her own accord.

She said on Tuesday (7 January): “My time at Coronation Street is something I’ll always cherish.

“After a brilliant four years for Daisy, it’s time for me to start a new chapter and explore other opportunities.”

The actor, who won a British Soap Award for the role in 2023, added: “It’s been a privilege to be part of a wonderful institution with even more wonderful colleagues who have taught me so much.”

She won the prize for Best Dramatic Performance after a storyline that saw her character become the victim of a wedding day acid attack.

According to The Sun, Jordan told bosses she wanted to leave last April, which has given writers time to prepare a dramatic storyline for her exit.

Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) is leaving ‘Corrie’ in 2025 ( ITV )

Jordan is the latest in a growing list of Corrie stars to either quit or be axed.

In the last few weeks, the series, which began in 1960, has seen big changes in front of the cameras following the departure of Gail Platt actor Helen Worth and Luca Toolan, whose character Mason Radcliffe was killed off in heartbreaking scenes that aired on Monday (6 January).

Sue Devaney (Debbie Webster) and Sue Cleaver (Eileen Grimshaw) are also set to leave the soap in 2025.

It has been reported by The Sun that cast members are in danger of being dropped from the soap due to an alleged cash crisis occurring behind the scenes, with bosses opting to shine the light on the show’s younger actors because they are cheaper to retain.

While Devaney was initially left “gutted” by producer Kate Brooks’s decision to kill off her character in a hard-hitting Alzheimer’s storyline, she is said to now be fixated on the show’s potential to raise awareness about the disease.

Meanwhile, Cleaver opted to leave the show after 25 years as she is looking “for new adventures”, but she assured fans that “the door is still firmly open” for a potential return one day in the future.

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.