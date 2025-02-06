Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Another Coronation Street star has revealed they have left the ITV series.

In the last month, eight cast members have left the soap, ranging from long-time favourites to newer faces.

On Wednesday (5 February), Harry Lowbridge announced his latest appearance as the villainous Logan Radcliffe was, in fact, his last.

However, the 25-year-old actor suggested that bosses might one day welcome him back – and ominously teased a potential comeback in a post to fans.

“That's farewell to Logan... for now,” Lowbridge wrote on Instagram after the airing of the latest episode.

Logan made his Corrie debut in 2021, being introduced as the brothers of Mason and Matty Radcliffe (Luca Toolan and Seamus McGoff).

Ahead of his exit from the cobbles, he was finally arrested for the murder of Mason, who he killed in dramatic scenes that shone a light on knife crime in the UK last month.

Coronation Street is going through big changes behind-the-scenes, with bosses denying claims of an alleged cash crisis, which was reported to be the cause of a string of cast departures.

Other stars set to leave in 2025 include Sue Devaney (Debbie Webster), Sue Cleaver (Eileen Grimshaw) and Charlotte Jordan, who plays popular Rovers Return barmaid Daisy Midgeley.

While Devaney was initially left “gutted” by producer Kate Brooks’s decision to kill off her character in a hard-hitting Alzheimer’s storyline, she is said to now be fixated on the show’s potential to raise awareness about the disease.

Meanwhile, Cleaver opted to leave the show after 25 years as she is looking “for new adventures”, but she assured fans that “the door is still firmly open” for a potential return one day in the future.

Earlier this week, ITV shared plans to change its soap scheduling, with both shows’ airtime slashed by 30 minutes.

Corrie currently airs for three hour-long episodes every week, but will now see these reduced to four 30-minute episodes a week.

The change is expected to enable the soaps to be more “streaming-friendly” and “viewer-led”, according to ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment.

“In a world where there is so much competition for viewers’ time and attention, and viewing habits continue to change, we believe this is the right amount of episodes that fans can fit into their viewing schedule, to keep up to date with the shows,” he said.

“Research insights also show us that soap viewers are increasingly looking to the soaps for their pacey storytelling.

“Streaming-friendly, 30-minute episodes better provide the opportunity to meet viewer expectations for storyline pace, pay-off and resolution.”