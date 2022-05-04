Countdown fans think Richard Osman will replace Anne Robinson as show’s new host

TV fans have theorised that Richard Osman will replace Anne Robinson as the new host of Countdown.

On Tuesday (3 May), the former Weakest Link presenter announced that she was stepping down from the Channel 4 quiz show after a year.

While Robinson said that her departure meant it was time for “an older woman to take the reins”, a number of fans have speculated that Pointless star Osman would be taking over the role.

The presenter – who is creative director of production company EndemolShine, responsible for producing spin-off 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – announced that he was leaving Pointless last month after 13 years presenting alongside Alexander Armstrong.

“I’m choosing to read nothing into the fact Richard Osman quit Pointless a week before the Countdown gig became available…” one Twitter user wrote.

“Anne Robinson stepping down from Countdown, I reckon @richardosman will do this as he’s recently said he’s leaving Pointless,” another theorised.

One tweet read: “@richardosman when are you taking the Countdown hot seat then? It’s got your name all over it!”

“Were it not for devoting his time to writing, @richardosman would be perfect to present Countdown now that he is leaving Pointless,” another said. “His quick wit, charm and intelligence would get the programme back on its feet again and he’d be an instant hit with viewers.”

Osman has previously shared his love of the show, tweeting in April as Nadine Dorries announced plans to privatise Channel 4: “I’m going to buy Channel 4 to protect Countdown.”

Ladbrokes has the presenter and producer as the frontrunner to replace Robinson, with odds of 3/1.

Susan Calman and Alex Horne are also among the favourites.

The Independent has contacted Osman’s representatives for comment.