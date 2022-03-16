Courteney Cox says she ‘didn’t feel relevant’ in Hollywood after 2015 sitcom ended

Courteney Cox has claimed that she “didn’t feel very relevant” in Hollywood after the ending of her TV series Cougar Town.

The Friends star said her public profile had diminished around 2015, before recently embarking on a number of high-profile projects.

Cox was one of the cast members to feature in the much-publicised Friends reunion special last year, and also starred in the latest Scream sequel.

Speaking on the Just for Variety podcast, Cox recalled a recent trip to New York.

“I left the hotel and there’s paparazzi and I was signing all these pictures of old things I’ve done,” she said. “How much could they get for those things? I mean, a picture of me in Masters of the Universe? It’s got to be worth about $10.

“But nevertheless, I thought, ‘Oh, wow. How did I get popular again?”’

She went on to say that after Cougar Town finished in 2015, she was “trying to find the right thing” and “didn’t feel very relevant at the time”.

Courteney Cox in ‘Cougar Town' (ABC STUDIOS)

“I was focusing on something else,” she continued. “I was focusing on my relationship and didn’t focus as much on (the) business side of things. And, I think... out of sight, out of mind.

“And, yeah, I think a lot of it was my fault. But I think, also, once I wasn’t driven I think they probably forgot about me for a while.”

Additional reporting by PA