Courteney Cox celebrates eight-year anniversary with Johnny McDaid in Instagram post

Friends star Courteney Cox has shared a sweet Instagram tribute to celebrate her eight-year anniversary with Johnny McDaid.

Sharing two photos of the couple together, Cox, 57, wrote in the caption: “Eight years later… I asked him to come up with a caption and he fell asleep. Still got it. Happy Anniversary xoxo.”

The photos showed the couple on a date, seemingly from around 2013, and another of them in bed together with McDaid appearing to be asleep.

The actor began dating the Snow Patrol artist in late 2013 after being introduced by their mutual friend, Ed Sheeran.

She has a daughter, Coco, with her ex-husband, actor David Arquette, whom she divorced in 2012.

Sheeran, who has written hits with McDaid including “Shape of You” and his recent single, “Bad Habits”, revealed in June that he brought McDaid with him to Cox’s home on a visit “and he didn’t come home”.

Last week, Cox shared a photo and video clip as she accompanied McDaid to a Snow Patrol show in London.

In July, she also celebrated McDaid’s 45th birthday, writing on Instagram: “Happy birthday to my best friend and love.”

She added: “He’s the kindest, most patient, best listener, curious, caring, not to mention talented and gorgeous partner. I love you jmd x.”