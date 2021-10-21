Courteney Cox and herScream 5 co-star Melissa Barrera have visited the iconic apartment that Cox’s Friends character Monica Geller lived in.

In a video shared to Cox’s Instagram on Wednesday (20 October), the Friends star can be seen running into Barrera and greeting her on the street.

“Where are you going?” Cox asks Barrera, who points up at the famous exterior of Monica’s apartment and replies, “I’m just going home.”

“Oh, you’re going home?” says Cox. “That’s weird. I don’t think that’s your home.”

Cox then puts her hands on Barrera’s shoulders and says: “I’m actually really happy you joined the Scream cast, but this is not okay. This is off limits.”

To which Barrera pleads: “Come on, Court.”

“No, Melissa. No,” says Cox and, referencing the movie musical In the Heights, that Barrera starred in, she adds: “There’s only so much. Come on, go back to the heights.”

As Barrera walks away, she shouts “I know” in the voice of Monica.

“Stop imitating me,” Cox tells her, while Barrera mutters: “So pathetic.”

The new Scream film comes 11 years after the last instalment.

It includes former cast members Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette, along with newcomers such as Jenna Ortega, who has previously starred in Netflix’s hit stalker thriller You.

Other new faces include Dylan Minnette, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Mikey Madison.

“The directors are incredible, they’re making it absolutely… it’s a new franchise,” Cox told The Drew Barrymore Show. “It’s hip. It’s scary. It’s just a new Scream. It’s not a reboot, it’s not a remake, it’s just a brand new launch. I think it’s gonna be fantastic.”

The new Scream is scheduled for release in cinemas on 14 January, 2022.