Courteney Cox responds to Prince Harry’s story about doing mushrooms at her house

Courteney Cox has responded to one of the many viral stories from Prince Harry’s recently-released memoir, Spare.

In the tell-all book, the Duke of Sussex recalled “gobbling” magic mushrooms at the Friends star’s house in 2016.

In a new interview with Variety ahead of her induction to the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (27 February), Cox confirmed that the royal stayed at her house but denied “passing out” psychedelics.

“He did stay here for a couple of days – probably two or three,” Cox said. “He’s a really nice person.

“I haven’t read the book. I do want to hear it, because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining. But yes, it’s gotten back to me about it,” she said of Harry’s anecdote.

“I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out.”

In Spare, Harry said he was invited to crash at Cox’s house through a friend of a friend who initially said the actor was away.

Courteney Cox (left) and Prince Harry (Getty Images)

“No complaints from me. As a Friends fanatic, the idea of crashing at Monica’s was highly appealing,” Harry wrote. “And amusing. But then… Courteney turned up. I was very confused. Was her job cancelled? I didn’t think it was my place to ask. More: Does this mean we have to leave?

“She smiled. ‘Of course not Harry. Plenty of room,’” he recalled. “Great. But I was still confused because… she was Monica. And I was a Chandler. I wondered if I’d ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?”

Harry then recalled meeting the actor Will Arnett at her house, who indulged him in doing “the voice” from The Lego Batman Movie, in which he stars.

Arnett apparently went to the fridge where Harry and his friend discovered “a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates”.

“Somebody behind me said they were for everybody. Help yourself, boys. My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila.”

Harry’s memoir was recently spoofed in an episode of South Park in which the prince is promoting a book named Waaaagh.

Harry and Markle’s representatives denied reports that they were considering a lawsuit against South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone over the episode, calling the speculation “nonsense”.