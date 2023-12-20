Courteney Cox show to be axed from streaming service after cancellation

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Starz have confirmed that both seasons of horror-comedy series Shining Vale will be removed from its streaming service at the end of the year.

The newly cancelled show, which stars Courteney Cox as a novelist who moves her dsyfunctional family into a haunted house, was created by Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan and The New Adventures of Old Christine’s Jeff Astrof.

It debuted in March 2022, and the finale of the second season aired on 1 December.

Insiders told Variety that the show “did not find a large enough audience to continue.”

The series also starred Mira Sorvino, Greg Kinnear, Judith Ligth and Merrin Dungey.

Sources told Deadline that series producer Warner Bros TV attempted to sell the series elsewhere but did not succeed.

Last year, Cox revealed that she’d had a supernatural experience of her own that prompted her to sell her house.

The Friends actor told Jimmy Kimmel Live that she’d had an experience with a ghost in a former home she owned in Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles.

Courteney Cox and Mira Sorvino in ‘Shining Vale' (Starz)

Before it was hers, the house belonged to burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee, and then Carole King. Cox explained that when King came to visit one day, the singer and songwriter gave her some insight into the house’s past.

“She said there had been a divorce that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house,” Cox told Kimmel. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’

“But other people who had stayed there with me, like friends of mine, said they felt an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed.”

Despite these comments, Cox still didn’t take the possibility of a spirit in her house seriously.

However, she changed her mind after some words with a delivery driver.

Cox said: “I was at the house one day not being a believer. And the doorbell rang, it was a UPS guy or something. And I opened the door and he said, ‘Do you know this house is haunted?’

“And I go, ‘Yeah, why? Why do you think that?’ And he goes, ‘Because there is someone standing behind you.’”

In response, Cox said her mind was changed on the house forever: “I was like, ‘Let’s sell.’ I couldn’t sleep there alone ever again!”

When Kimmel asked if she really sold the house because of the delivery driver, she agreed.

“You don’t think of it the same way,” Cox reasoned. “You start seeing things.”