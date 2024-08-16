Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Craig Revel Horwood has spoken out about the furore surrounding Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC One Saturday night competition series has been at the centre of controversy for months now, with concerns regarding the conduct of the show’s professional dancers.

Two pros, Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, have now left the show following allegations made about their conduct during training.

Pernice has denied allegations of “threatening and abusive behaviour,” while Di Prima said in a statement he “deeply regrets” events that took place with his celebrity partner Zara McDermott during a rehearsal.

There has been an investigation, the results of which are expected to arrive any day now.

In a new interview with The Times, Strictly judge Revel Horwood, 59, said calls for the series to be cancelled are “ridiculous”, adding: “It’s a wonderful show that’s in 61 countries. But yes, I, like everyone else, want to know the results of the investigation.”

Responding to reports that there are hours of Strictly rehearsal videos that show inappropriate behaviour, and yet the corporation’s response has been dragging out, Revel Horwood said: “This is what shocks me. At every rehearsal there is lighting and sound, a crew member, as well as the pro, celeb and a choreographer, so there’s a lot of people in those rooms. And they have windows too.”

On why it has taken so long, he said: “I have no idea. That’s why I can’t wait for the investigation because it could be all blown out of proportion or it could be… anything. But we want the results sooner rather than later.”

open image in gallery Craig Revel Horwood on ‘Strictly' ( BBC/Guy Levy )

A friend of Sherlock star Amanda Abbington, who pulled out of the 2023 series after her experience training with Pernice, recently told The Mirror that the BBC didn’t reveal their findings of the internal investigation because they were due to come to light the same week former BBC News presenter Huw Edwards appeared in court over making child abuse images. “They didn’t want two catastrophes in one week,” the friend said.

In the Times interview, Revel Horwood said he believes that reported plans for the BBC to introduce chaperones, to accompany celebrities during training, are “a good idea”.

Revel Horwood also dismissed former contestant Ann Widdecombe’s claims that “modern-day snowflakery” and “being a complete wimp” are the cause of all the complaints.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

He said it’s good things have changed from how they used to be in the old days. “When I first trained I was bulimic and anorexic because I wanted to be thin, thin, thin because I wasn’t taught about diet. I wasn’t taught that just eating lettuce means your muscles waste away. And then I had a Russian ballet teacher who used a cane to make us raise our legs higher.

“You couldn’t do that now. A choreographer can’t even touch a dancer’s arm to put it in the correct place, but at least that means everyone feels protected.”

Revel Horwood, who has a become a pantomime villain on the show, known for his harsh put-downs, said he would have to self-edit in the new season. “Yes, we live in a woke world now, so editing yourself is the new thing. You absolutely have to. I am just honest about the dance I see, but I now never talk about the contestants’ hair, their make-up and what they’re wearing.”