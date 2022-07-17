Jump to content
The Office star Craig Robinson evacuated from comedy club due to ‘active shooter’

‘It was wild,’ comedian told fans

Ellie Harrison
Sunday 17 July 2022 11:37
Comments
The US Office finale - clip

Comedian and star of the US version of The Office, Craig Robinson, has told fans he was evacuated from a comedy club where he was due to perform because of an “active shooter”.

The man entered The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina, just after 9pm on Saturday night (16 July), the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Employees at the venue told local press that the gunman entered the club and waved a firearm around, demanding that everyone leave the premises.

The building was evacuated after the man opened fire, according to police. Nobody was injured and the suspect was taken into custody.

Robinson posted a video to Instagram after he had been evacuated, telling fans: “I’m performing at the Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina. There was an active shooter in the comedy club. So they moved us over to this [the Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre] – there’s a concert going on so I thought I’d just share with y’all.”

He added: “I’m safe. I’m cool. It was wild I was in the green room and they’re like, ‘Everybody get out!’ It was a moment for sure.”

Robinson is best known for portraying warehouse worker Darryl Philbin in The Office. He also played LeVar “Freight Train” Brown in The Cleveland Show and Doug “the Pontiac Bandit” Judy in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

He has collaborated with Seth Rogen numerous times, including the films Pineapple Express, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, This Is the End and Sausage Party.

