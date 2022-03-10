The 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards will be taking place this Sunday (13 March).

The annual awards show honours the best in TV and film and is presented by the Critics Choice Association, an organisation made up of more than 535 entertainment journalists and media critics from the US and Canada.

While last year’s awards show was presented virtually, this year it will return with an in-person event, with celebrations divided between Los Angeles and London.

Below is everything we know about the 27th Critics’ Choice Awards, from hosts to presenters and venues.

Who’s hosting the show?

This year welcomes Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) and Taye Diggs (Private Practice) as hosts.

Where is it taking place?

The main ceremony will happen at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, before a party at the Savoy Hotel in London,

Who are the presenters?

There’s long list of guest presenters, including Ava DuVernay, Carey Mulligan, Jamie Dornan, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Kristen Wiig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Moore, Zoey Deutch, Joel McHale, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, J.K. Simmons, Ray Romano, Ken Jeong, and Alan Kim.

The list continues with Angelica Ross, Annie Mumolo, Dominique Jackson, Dylan O’Brien, Hailie Sahar, Indya Moore, Jacob Bertrand, Jung Ho-yeon, Kaci Walfall, Lee Jung-jae, Maria Bakalova, Mayim Bialik, Nasim Pedrad, Park Hae-soo, Ralph Macchio, Robin Thede, LA Rams Coach Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn, Shawn Hatosy, Sonequa Martin-Green, and more.

Who are some of the nominees?

The films Belfast and West Side Story have earned 11 nominations each, followed closely by Dune and Power of the Dog, with 10 nominations each.

In TV, Succession leads the competition with eight nominations, Mare of Easttown and Evil each have five, and Ted Lasso, The Good Fight, Only Murders in the Building, WandaVision, and This Is Us all have four nominations.

For unscripted shows, The Kelly Clarkson Show and Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen are competing for Best Talk Show.

Who are receiving special awards?

Issa Rae will present the SeeHer Award to Halle Berry, and Jimmy Kimmel will honour Billy Crystal with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

When and where will the show be streamed?

The Critics’ Choice Awards will be aired on The CW and TBS on Sunday (13 March) at 7pm ET.