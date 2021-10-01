Cruel Intentions could soon find a new life as a TV series.

A TV show reboot of the 1999 romantic drama film is in the works at IMDb TV, Deadline reported on Friday (1 October).

Cruel Intentions, the movie, stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair.

It’s based on the 1782 classic French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos.

The TV series, according to Deadline, would feature “two ruthless step siblings” seeking to stay at the top of “the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, DC college”.

“After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever’s necessary to preserve their power and reputations – even seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States,” Deadline reported.

The original Cruel Intentions received mixed reviews but was a box office success, grossing $75,000,000 (£55,000,000) compared to a budget of $10,500,000 (£7,700,000).

Film critic Roger Ebert gave it a three-star review, writing: “It crash-lands with an ending of soppy moralizing, but until the end, it’s smart and merciless in the tradition of the original story.”