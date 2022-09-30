Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

CSI star Marg Helgenberger has returned to the show’s universe after 10 years – and viewers are overjoyed.

The original cast member, who plays Catherine Willows, recently signed a one-year deal to reprise the role in spin-off CSI: Vegas.

Helgenberger’s presence was very welcome considering the second season began without longtime stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox, who decided not to return for the spin-off’s follow-up.

During Catherine’s time away from the world of CSI, she retired to help mentor women in forensic science.

She explained the reason behind her return to fellow character Maxine (Paula Newsome), stating: “The job is in my blood.”

There appears to be more than meets the eye, though. It emerges that one of the girls Catherine was mentoring has gone missing.

“Seeing Catherine back in CSI gear is a great way to start the new season, she can fit right in with the newbies,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “Catherine was my favorite character on the original CSI. I’m happy Marg is back to play her again!”

One fan commented: “I never thought I’d hear @MargHelgen saying I’m Catherine Willows in a new 2022 episode of CSI. I never knew that was something I needed so badly.”

Speaking about her decision to quit the show in 2012, Helgenberger said: “Oh, absolutely, that was one of the reasons why it was a little easier for me to leave the show because the producers said to me practically every day the door is wide open. If I’m available and I’m up for it, you betcha.”

Despite this, she rceenty revealed she had many questions before agreeing to the comeback.

Deadline reports the actor as saying: “It’s a tough gig. Why would Catherine, at this age, come back?” That was important to me. I had several conversations with [showrunner] Jason Tracey about that. I really want to get it right and we did.”