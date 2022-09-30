Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

CSI viewers overjoyed as Marg Helgenberger returns to universe after leaving 10 years ago

Mystery surrounding Catherine Willows’ comeback teased in new episode

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 30 September 2022 08:57
Comments
(Sonja Flemming/CBS)

CSI star Marg Helgenberger has returned to the show’s universe after 10 years – and viewers are overjoyed.

The original cast member, who plays Catherine Willows, recently signed a one-year deal to reprise the role in spin-off CSI: Vegas.

Helgenberger’s presence was very welcome considering the second season began without longtime stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox, who decided not to return for the spin-off’s follow-up.

During Catherine’s time away from the world of CSI, she retired to help mentor women in forensic science.

She explained the reason behind her return to fellow character Maxine (Paula Newsome), stating: “The job is in my blood.”

Recommended

There appears to be more than meets the eye, though. It emerges that one of the girls Catherine was mentoring has gone missing.

“Seeing Catherine back in CSI gear is a great way to start the new season, she can fit right in with the newbies,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “Catherine was my favorite character on the original CSI. I’m happy Marg is back to play her again!”

One fan commented: “I never thought I’d hear @MargHelgen saying I’m Catherine Willows in a new 2022 episode of CSI. I never knew that was something I needed so badly.”

Speaking about her decision to quit the show in 2012, Helgenberger said: “Oh, absolutely, that was one of the reasons why it was a little easier for me to leave the show because the producers said to me practically every day the door is wide open. If I’m available and I’m up for it, you betcha.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Despite this, she rceenty revealed she had many questions before agreeing to the comeback.

Deadline reports the actor as saying: “It’s a tough gig. Why would Catherine, at this age, come back?” That was important to me. I had several conversations with [showrunner] Jason Tracey about that. I really want to get it right and we did.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in