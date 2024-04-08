Curb Your Enthusiasm fans hail last episode as ‘the best finale ever’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Larry David fans have declared that Curb Your Enthusiasm had the “best finale ever” following the end of its 24-year run.

The comedy series, which saw Seinfeld co-creator David play a lightly fictionalised version of himself, aired its final episode on Sunday (7 April). Much to the audience’s delight, the episode featured plenty of familiar faces, namely Jerry Seinfeld.

Spoilers follow for the final episode of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ – you have been warned!

In Curb’s final episode, titled “No Lessons Learned”, protagonist Larry is on trial in Atlanta for violating the state of Georgia’s Election Integrity Act. Larry had previously been seen giving the aunt of his friend Leon Black (JB Smoove) some water while she was waiting in line to vote.

Throughout the show’s last season, Larry had been hailed as an accidental hero for the violation.

The misdemeanour culminated in a trial that saw Seinfeld, as well as Larry’s other close friends Jeff and Susie Greene (Jeff Garlin and Susie Essman), Leon, Larry’s ex-wife Cheryl (Cheryl Hines), Ted Danson and Richard Lewis attempt to testify on his behalf.

Lewis, who also played a fictionalised version of himself in the show, died in February, aged 76.

Larry David in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ ( HBO )

As part of Larry’s trial, his friends tried to convince the judge of his innocence and good character. However, jurors were also told about some of Larry’s various mishaps throughout the years, including the times he killed a swan at his golf club, took flowers from a memorial and stole shoes from a Holocaust museum.

Larry was ultimately sentenced to a year in jail.

With this decision, the finale also served as a recreation of the polarising ending of Seinfeld, during which its lead characters Jerry, Elaine, Kramer and George were all sent to jail for failing to obey a new Good Samaritan Law.

However, instead of the show ending with Larry behind bars, Jerry Seinfeld appears to save his friend – and Curb – from the same fate.

“You don’t wanna end up like this. Nobody wants to see it. Trust me,” Jerry said, while revealing that the judge had declared a mistrial and that Larry was free to leave.

As the characters depart the prison cell, Larry notes: “Oh my God, this is how we should’ve ended the finale,” referring to Seinfeld.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Larry David in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ ( HBO )

“Oh my God, you’re right, how did we not think of that?” Jerry replied. The final scenes then show Larry and his friends returning to Los Angeles after the ordeal.

On social media, fans have expressed their happiness and satisfaction with how the programme ended its 12-season run.

“Couldn’t imagine a better ending. Everything came full circle, even going back to the Seinfeld finale,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter. “Farewell, to one of the most consistently hilarious shows of all-time. 24+ years of comedic excellence. There will never be another Larry David.”

Another glowing response reads: “Larry David repeating the Seinfeld finale to a ‘T’ after two decades plus of hearing people b**** and moan about it is the most baller, cocky, and fantastic move he could have made. What a high note to go out on. RIP #CurbYourEnthusiasm.”

Meanwhile, another fan called the episode a “chaotic, yet heartfelt send-off to our favorite curmudgeon, Larry David!”

Curb Your Enthusiasm is available to UK viewers on NOW.