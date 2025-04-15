Jon Stewart says Trump is missing one trait to be a ‘top-tier authoritarian’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jon Stewart says that Donald Trump is missing one key component to be a “top-tier authoritarian”.

The host of US series The Daily Show often spends time discussing the US president and the latest episode, which aired on Monday (14 April), was no different.

Trump came up in conversation during a game of “How Authoritarian is We?” in which Stewart measured powerful high-profile figures, ranging from Trump to Russian president Vladimir Putin and Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

When he assessed Trump’s status as a dictator, he said: “Authoritarianism isn’t just policies – it’s an aesthetic. The opulence of medieval kings, the excesses of Middle Eastern autocrats. It's a Pinterest vibe that speaks to the power of one's position – the riches that are the privilege of the office. Does Trump measure up?”

Here, Stewart showed a clip of Trump gloating about the golden ages on the walls of the White House, before impersonating the president: “They’re angels. They visited me in the night and asked me to change my ways,” he said, making a nod to A Christmas Carol. “So I held them down and dipped them in gold … Have you ever heard an angel scream? It is just, it is erotic.”

But Stewart was not sure if Trump qualified for full authoritarian status, adding: “So Trump’s got it all, authoritarian-wise: the looks, the attitude, the relentless dissent-crushing – all the ingredients to be a top-tier authoritarian.

“All he needs now is to bring it home with his ruthless competence.”

This led to a compilation of TV reports on the Trump’s controversial tariffs policy, which caused a stock market crisis around the world.

Earlier this month, Trump announced a partial pullback of the policy, which has so far seen a 25 per cent tax imposed on imported vehicles that went into effect on 3 April.

Trump first unveiled a raft of new tariffs after repeatedly threatening to impose reciprocal dollar-for-dollar tariffs on nations that levy duties on the US. He called it “Liberation Day”.

However, when markets began to nosedive, Trump announced on Truth Social that there would be a 90-day pause on “reciprocal” tariffs while hiking other duties on China to 125 per cent. He has been widely mocked for his back-and-forth.

‘Daily Show’ host Jon Stewart and Donald Trump ( YouTube / Getty Images )

