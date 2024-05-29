For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal have sent social media into meltdown after teasing an upcoming project together.

The Normal People co-stars, 26, and 28, starred in the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel in 2020. The show was streamed over 62 million times and became iPlayer’s most popular series that year.

Mescal and Edgar-Jones shared a photo together to Instagram on Tuesday (28 May) that fans believe hints towards an upcoming second season of the much loved show.

Writing in the photo’s caption, Edgar-Jones said: “We’ve got some news to share!! Watch this place.” Element Pictures, the production company behind Normal People, also shared the photo to their Instagram account.

Reacting to Edgar-Jones and Mescal’s teased announcement on Twitter/X, one fan said “Normal People season two?” Daisy and Paul you’re playing with my emotions.”

A second person added: “If they announce Normal People season two I might cry,” while a third claimed they were “gonna scream” if speculations were correct.

Normal People stars Mescal and Edgar-Jones as teenagers Connell and Marianne, who have an on-off relationship from their last year of school until they graduate from university.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal have sent social media into meltdown by teasing an upcoming project together ( Instagram @daisyedgarjones )

In the season one finale, Marianne encourages Connell to go to New York for a creative writing course while she stays in Dublin, despite the move meaning they would probably break up again.

“You know I love you. And I’m never going to feel the same way for anyone else,” Connell says through tears. “I’ll go,” he adds, to which Marianne replies “And I’ll stay. And we’ll be okay.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Speaking at a press conference in 2021, Mescal said he would “love to do” another season of the series.

“I would work with Daisy [Edgar-Jones] again in a heartbeat and regardless of working with her again, I’m just really excited to see her so we can see each other again,” he said.

Edgar-Jones and Mescal in ‘Normal People’ ( BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu )

“At the moment, there’s nothing at all in the pipeline so I don’t want to be quoted on ‘maybe there’s going to be a [Normal People] season 2’. There’s nothing at the moment.”

Director Lenny Abrahamson also told Deadline in 2020 that they had "talked about the possibility of how interesting it would be to check back in with them."

“As Sally [Rooney] says, the book stops where it stops because it feels right,” he said.

“But, I have a sneaking thing in the back of my head that if everybody was willing, and if the stars aligned, I’d love to revisit them in five years and find out what happened, where they are.

Edgar-Jones and Mescal in ‘Normal People’ ( BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu )

“Is somebody a father or a mother? What relationships are they in that then get disrupted by their meeting again? But it would be really strange to pick that up eight weeks later with him travelling to New York, I think. There needs to be time. You’d do it for real.”

Edgar-Jones previously revealed she “fell in love” with Mescal while filming Normal People.

“Met Paul, fell in love with Paul... as a friend. I’m announcing it here,” she added, laughing. “I truly fell in love with Marianne as well. Love was just completely surrounding it.”