Daisy May Cooper has spoken candidly about the “f***ing horrible” experience of drifting from her brother and This Country collaborator Charlie Cooper in recent years.

The siblings wrote and starred in BBC Three’s Bafta-winning sitcom from 2017 to 2020. Daisy and Charlie played cousins Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe, two young people living in the rural Cotswolds countryside.

Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive new interview, Daisy said that her relationship with Charlie had suffered in recent years.

The Rain Dogs star said that this was partly due to fame, but also just the pair growing up, as she has had two children and Charlie recently became a father.

“To go from being so close, these vagabonds who were in it together through thick and thin, to suddenly not speaking for long periods of time because one of us is filming or the other has got a baby... I’m finding that really f***ing hard,” Daisy said.

“It’s actually making me question a lot of things about who I am and what I want. Do I want all of this, and is it actually making me happy? Because at the minute, it doesn’t feel worth it to sacrifice my relationship with my brother – which was what all this was about in the first place, and you lose sight of that.”

She continued: “People come along who want to make you into something, and they’ve got their own agenda, and that f***ing separates you. And it’s f***ing horrible… I get these brief spurts of happiness, where I’ll be on a walk and I’ll forget that I’ve got to pay my tax, or that I’ve got to sort my relationship out with my brother.”

Charlie and Daisy May Cooper in ‘This Country’ (BBC)

Daisy and Charlie lived in poverty in the years before This Country was made, with Daisy saying in a recent interview that she has a “phobia” of phones because of her experiences with debt collectors.

“I don’t actually own a phone any more,” she said. “Now, every time I get a call, I assume that it’s bad news. I had to get rid of it.”

