Daisy May Cooper has left her fans in hysterics after a fake tan blunder stained her face.

The comedian, writer and actor, known for the shows This Country,Am I Being Unreasonable?and Rain Dogs, issued a plea for help to her Instagram followers after applying fake tan she bought 20 years ago.

After using the product on Friday (23 February), she realised she was unable to remove it the next morning using either fake tan remover or, as is often used as an alternative, lemon juice.

She shared a photo of her fake-tanned face on Saturday (24 February), writing on Instagram: "Made the mistake of fake tanning last night with a fake tan I bought in 2004. Does fake tan expire!? How the f*** do I get this off?”

Cooper then added: “Please help. The fake tan I used is 20 years old? No fake tan remover is working and lemon juice is not working. Tried nail varnish remover and that just burns.”

Cooper’s celebrity followers waded in with their advice.

Ex-Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt wrote: Try baby oil and an exfoliation glove, that always gets mine of”, while DJ Lisa Snowdon said: “Try oils, not engine oil but coconut oil or any aromatherapy oils to gentle break it down.”

Presenter Kate Thornton added: “Exfoliate like your life depends on it!”

However, Cooper tried another method. She wrote in a follow-up post: “Crushed up a dishwasher tablet into a paste and scrubbed forehead now its going green. Is that from dishwasher tab or tan developing????”

Daisy May Cooper asked her fans for help after staining her face with 20-year-old fake tan (Instagram)

Cooper was launched to fame after creating and starring in hit BBC Three sitcom This Country with her brother Charlie Cooper.

In 2023, she candidly told The Independent that her relationship with her brother had suffered in recent years, stating she has “got to sort” it out.

She attributed this partly to fame, but also due to the pair starting their own families, saying: “To go from being so close, these vagabonds who were in it together through thick and thin, to suddenly not speaking for long periods of time because one of us is filming or the other has got a baby... I’m finding that really f***ing hard.

“It’s actually making me question a lot of things about who I am and what I want. Do I want all of this, and is it actually making me happy? Because at the minute, it doesn’t feel worth it to sacrifice my relationship with my brother – which was what all this was about in the first place, and you lose sight of that.”